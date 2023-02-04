UCSB Gauchos (18-3, 9-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-18, 1-10 Big West)
Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -12; over/under is 125.5
BOTTOM LINE: Atin Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors host Ajay Mitchell and the UCSB Gauchos.
The Matadors are 4-6 on their home court. CSU Northridge has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.
The Gauchos are 9-1 in Big West play. UCSB averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.
Miles Norris is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
