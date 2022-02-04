UMass Minutemen (9-11, 2-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-8, 3-5 A-10)
Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Noah Fernandes and the UMass Minutemen take on Makhel Mitchell and the Rhode Island Rams in A-10 play.
The Rams have gone 8-2 in home games. Rhode Island has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Minutemen are 2-6 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks second in the A-10 shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Rams won the last matchup 81-68 on Jan. 15. Mitchell scored 20 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.
Fernandes is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 8.7 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.
Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.