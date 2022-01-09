Utah Jazz (28-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Detroit. He's 10th in the league scoring 24.8 points per game.
The Pistons have gone 5-13 at home. Detroit is 1-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Jazz are 14-5 in road games. Utah leads the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game while shooting 47.7%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 20.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 102.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.
Jazz: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
Jazz: Rudy Gay: day to day (heel), Rudy Gobert: out (health protocols), Royce O'Neale: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (finger), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (back), Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Malik Fitts: out (wrist), Joe Ingles: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.