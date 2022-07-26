NORTH ANDOVER — A proposal for a substantial mixed use development downtown has been presented to the Planning Board.
The project would replace two buildings at the corner of Main and Second streets, an empty bank built in 1968 and a single-family home constructed in 1900, with a single structure.
“The site hasn’t been touched for close to 50 years and so it’s an opportunity for us, working with the board, to try to develop this as the gateway into the main downtown area,” said attorney John Smolak.
The combined parcel measures 28,559 square feet and is part of the Downtown Overlay District, a set of zoning requirements that went into effect in 2007 to encourage developments that combine commercial and residential uses. At the same time, the parcel is covered by “underlying” General Business District zoning, according to Planning Director Jean Enright.
Both sets of zoning rules allow for a structure that is 45 feet high, but there was discussion about whether four stories would be allowed under Overlay District requirements, while Business District zoning permits only three.
The bank and house are each closer to the street than either kind of zoning would allow today, and 10-foot setbacks from the street are now envisioned, along with plenty of room between the proposed structure and residences to its rear.
Architect Jim DiBurro of Joe the Architect in Somerville shared plans for the project at the Planning Board’s meeting last week. A pocket park would be developed in the space created by new setbacks.
Smolak said that design would “open up the corner of Main and Second to create some sort of outdoor dining for a restaurant.”
The structure would be built by Crespo Development of East Boston with two commercial spaces on the ground floor, measuring 3,700 and 4,100 square feet, respectively. The floors above, whether there are two or three, would each offer two one-bedroom, one three-bedroom and eight two-bedroom residences. It hasn’t been determined if they would be apartments or condominiums.
The residents on the upper floors would increase foot traffic on the streets and provide potential customers for the businesses below, complementing each other in a way that would help “revitalize” the downtown area, said Planning Board Chair Eitan Goldberg.
Smolak said this approach succeeded in attracting a greater variety of businesses to other places in North Andover, particularly in the Mill District and along Water Street.
“We’ve been wrestling with this for years, to try to see how to attract more development in the downtown area, and it really is a function of getting more foot traffic down there,” Smolak said.
While the proposal is the first that Goldberg has seen to “really make a go” of mixed use development downtown, it is also the first project anywhere in North Andover that would have to comply with the inclusionary zoning bylaw approved at Town Meeting in May.
That calls for any project with more than seven units to offer 15% of those at affordable rates, which would translate into either three or four out of 22 units in a three-story project.
“This is an awesome place for affordable zoning because of the walkability,” Goldberg said. “If you’re struggling with housing costs, you may be struggling with other costs such as cars and getting places. (Being) on Main Street downtown, where you can walk to a lot of places, may be a benefit for people who are struggling.”
Board member Alissa Koenig raised the question of whether the proposal included enough parking, and Goldberg agreed it was an issue that needed to be addressed. But otherwise, he looked forward to seeing how the project could come to fruition.
“I love the concept,” Goldberg said. “This is exactly the concept we want in our downtown.”
