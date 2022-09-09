FILE - Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters following an owners' meeting at MLB headquarters in New York, June 16, 2022. MLB said it is prepared to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season. Manfred said the sport was in the process of notifying the MLB Players Association, which launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28, 2022.