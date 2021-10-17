FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, New York Mets minor league pitcher Gary Cornish, of the Mets Class A New York-Penn League Brooklyn Cyclones, eats his habitual breakfast in the parking lot of the Red Lion Inn & Suites in New York where he and the other members of his team stay when the team is not traveling. Major League Baseball says its owners have agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players beginning in the 2022 season. ESPN, citing anonymous sources, first reported Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, on the owners’ decision, saying the league would require teams to provide housing either via stipends to fully cover housing or by arranging the lodging themselves.