FILE - MX All-Star Álvaro Fidalgo (8) blocks a shot by MLS All-Star Taxiarchis "Taxi" Fountas during the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Fountas, a forward for D.C. United, will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said in a statement Monday, Oct. 31 it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence.