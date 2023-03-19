PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 80th career league goal for Monaco in a 2-0 win at 10-man Ajaccio on Sunday as the Principality side got back to winning ways in the French top flight.
It was Ben Yedder's 17th league goal this season. The France striker put the hosts ahead in the 26th minute before Krepin Diatta sealed Monaco's win with seven minutes left.
Ajaccio was forced to play with 10 players for most of the second half after Cyrille Bayala was sent off for a reckless tackle on Caio Henrique in the 51st minute.
Fourth-place Monaco had picked up only one point from its previous three matches.
Ben Yedder became the third player in Monaco's history to score 80 league goals for the club after Delio Onnis (157) and Lucien Cossou (97).
He scored from a rebound from close range following a free kick from Henrique. Monaco was then in control against a poor Ajaccio side that was punished by Diatta on the counter and remained in the relegation zone.
League leader Paris Saint-Germain later defended a comfortable nine-point lead at home against Rennes, with striker Kylian Mbappe looking to add to his 19 league goals this season. Third-place Marseille faced a tough test at Reims, which is unbeaten in 19 matches.
WAHI'S DOUBLE
Montpellier's revival under coach Michel Der Zakarian continued as the Mediterranean club came from behind to beat Clermont 2-1 and moved to 11th place.
Montpellier is now unbeaten in six matches, including five wins, since Der Zakarian returned in February.
Montpellier had a chance to take the lead in the 13th minute but Stephy Mavididi hit the post. Saïf-Eddine Khaoui then gave Clermont the lead before the up-and-coming Wahi turned things round, first with a header then a precise shot. Wahi has 12 league goals, his best tally over a single season.
NICE STAYS UNBEATEN
Seventh-place Nice extended its 11-game unbeaten run but was held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient.
Bamo Meite scored the first goal of his professional career to give the visitors the lead before Gaetan Laborde put the teams level.
OTHER RESULTS
Strasbourg beat Auxerre 2-0 to end a three-game winless run and Brest drew 2-2 at Troyes.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.