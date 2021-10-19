PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15
Falls City def. East Atchison, Mo., 25-5, 25-23, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-13, 27-25
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-10
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-11
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-15
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-19, 25-21
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-22, 25-7
Exeter/Milligan def. Cross County, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 27-25
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Grand Island def. Kearney, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Randolph def. Osmond, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-23
Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23
Quarterfinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-23
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-8
Wakefield def. Wausa, 28-26, 23-25, 25-22
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-18
Semifinal=
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
Metro Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-19
Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-7
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-18
Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-12
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-21
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-7, 25-21
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-16, 25-7
Play-in=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Summerland def. CWC, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19
West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
Quarterfinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-18, 29-27, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26
Stuart def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Quarterfinal=
Alma def. Southwest, 27-29, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-8
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 28-26
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-13
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-23
Quarterfinal=
Fairbury def. Milford, 25-13, 25-18
Superior def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-20
Sutton def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-8
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17
Third Place=
Deshler def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 21-25, 18-16
