PREP FOOTBALL=
Boonville Starmount 34, Elkin 9
Burlington Cummings 57, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Claremont Bunker Hill 31, East Burke 8
Davie County 52, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 45
East Columbus 48, Rocky Point Trask 29
East Forsyth 73, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Forest City Chase 43, Brevard 14
Gastonia Forestview 44, Gastonia Huss 20
Greensboro Smith 16, Southern Guilford 8
Hickory 48, North Iredell 0
Pinetown Northside 26, Chocowinity Southside 6
Smithfield-Selma 33, West Johnston 21
Statesville 56, West Iredell 7
Swansboro 29, Holly Ridge Dixon 12
West Carteret 35, Jacksonville White Oak 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com