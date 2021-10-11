PREP FOOTBALL=

Boonville Starmount 34, Elkin 9

Burlington Cummings 57, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Claremont Bunker Hill 31, East Burke 8

Davie County 52, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 45

East Columbus 48, Rocky Point Trask 29

East Forsyth 73, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Forest City Chase 43, Brevard 14

Gastonia Forestview 44, Gastonia Huss 20

Greensboro Smith 16, Southern Guilford 8

Hickory 48, North Iredell 0

Pinetown Northside 26, Chocowinity Southside 6

Smithfield-Selma 33, West Johnston 21

Statesville 56, West Iredell 7

Swansboro 29, Holly Ridge Dixon 12

West Carteret 35, Jacksonville White Oak 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

