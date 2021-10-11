PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Elkhorn def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-23, 16-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-11
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
Omaha Christian Academy def. Ralston, 22-25, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 15-10
Palmyra def. Falls City, 29-27, 25-11, 25-22
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Quarterfinal=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8, 25-16
Malcolm def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12
FKC Tournament=
First Round=
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-16
Quarterfinal=
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-22
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Knox County Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-16
Semifinal=
Crofton def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-8
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Ord def. Wood River, 25-2, 18-25, 26-24, 25-20
Ravenna def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 9-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-7, 25-9, 25-14
Play-in=
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-21
NCC Tournament=
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15
Wallace Triangular=
Garden County def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15
Garden County def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 26-24
Southern def. Pawnee City, 27-25, 29-27
Tri County def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-11
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 27-25, 25-16
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 25-18
