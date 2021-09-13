PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 27
Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 0
Palmyra 24, West York 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Sebastian - Mr. Leonard "Lenny" James Despensa, 78, died September 3, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, FL. He was born December 24, 1942 in New York, New York and lived in Sebastian, Florida since 2018, after moving there from Methuen, MA. Leonard was a veteran…