PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 27

Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 0

Palmyra 24, West York 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you