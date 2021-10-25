PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Redwood Valley def. Waseca, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

St. Paul Central def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Blooming Prairie def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Class A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Glenville-Emmons def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17

Houston def. Southland, 3-1

Kingsland def. Lyle/Pacelli, 3-0

Randolph def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Section 2=

First Round=

Mountain Lake Co-op def. Loyola Catholic, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

United South Central def. Martin County West, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Section 3=

First Round=

Dawson-Boyd def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 3-2

Murray County Central def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 15-11

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Wabasso def. Lakeview, 20-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9

Section 6=

First Round=

Battle Lake def. Rothsay, 25-20, 26-28, 25-14, 25-21

Benson def. Ortonville, 25-23, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Ashby, 25-13, 25-13, 25-10

Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Section 7=

First Round=

Deer River def. Bigfork, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

Duluth Marshall def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 30-28, 25-17

Wrenshall def. Silver Bay, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

Section 8=

First Round=

Blackduck def. Bagley, 3-2

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Indus, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9

Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15

Red Lake Falls def. Northern Freeze, 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24

