PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Redwood Valley def. Waseca, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22
St. Paul Central def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Blooming Prairie def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Class A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Glenville-Emmons def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17
Houston def. Southland, 3-1
Kingsland def. Lyle/Pacelli, 3-0
Randolph def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Section 2=
First Round=
Mountain Lake Co-op def. Loyola Catholic, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
United South Central def. Martin County West, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Section 3=
First Round=
Dawson-Boyd def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 3-2
Murray County Central def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 15-11
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14
Wabasso def. Lakeview, 20-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
Section 6=
First Round=
Battle Lake def. Rothsay, 25-20, 26-28, 25-14, 25-21
Benson def. Ortonville, 25-23, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Ashby, 25-13, 25-13, 25-10
Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Section 7=
First Round=
Deer River def. Bigfork, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
Duluth Marshall def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 30-28, 25-17
Wrenshall def. Silver Bay, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Section 8=
First Round=
Blackduck def. Bagley, 3-2
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Indus, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9
Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15
Red Lake Falls def. Northern Freeze, 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24
