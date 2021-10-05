PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bon Homme def. Hanson, 17-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13
Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-21, 25-8
Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Hot Springs def. Edgemont, 25-13, 27-25, 24-26, 16-25, 15-8
Howard def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Baltic, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23
Redfield def. Mobridge-Pollock, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
