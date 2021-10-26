PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Chester def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-8
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21
Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Ethan def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Faith def. Newell, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Harding County def. Bison, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 15-5
Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-8, 25-12, 25-12
Lemmon def. Dupree, 22-25, 25-14, 18-25, 30-28, 15-9
Madison def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-14
Milbank def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-11, 25-6
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-18, 26-24
Parker def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
Philip def. New Underwood, 25-18, 25-17, 25-11
Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-17, 25-9
Stanley County def. Jones County, 25-23, 27-25, 26-28, 25-21
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21
Wagner def. Burke, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21
White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 15-9
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com