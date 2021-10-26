PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Chester def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-8

Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21

Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Ethan def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Faith def. Newell, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12

Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Harding County def. Bison, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 15-5

Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

Ipswich def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-8, 25-12, 25-12

Lemmon def. Dupree, 22-25, 25-14, 18-25, 30-28, 15-9

Madison def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13

McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-14

Milbank def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-11, 25-6

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-18, 26-24

Parker def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-18, 25-17, 25-11

Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-17, 25-9

Stanley County def. Jones County, 25-23, 27-25, 26-28, 25-21

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21

Wagner def. Burke, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21

White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 15-9

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you