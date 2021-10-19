PREP FOOTBALL=
Courtland 47, Caroline 6
Glenvar 24, James River-Buchanan 21
West Point 37, Bruton 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
PREP FOOTBALL=
Courtland 47, Caroline 6
Glenvar 24, James River-Buchanan 21
West Point 37, Bruton 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Dracut - Patricia A. (Beaulieu) Desmarais, 86, of Dracut, passed away on October 12, 2021, at Willow Manor in Lowell. Born in Lawrence, MA, on January 10, 1935, she is the daughter of the late Armand U. Beaulieu who died in 1938 and Margaret (Brannigan) (Beaulieu) Finnegan who died in 2002. …