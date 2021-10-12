PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-11, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16
Andover def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-7
BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-23, 25-27, 26-24, 20-25, 15-10
Becker def. Zimmerman, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-11, 25-5, 25-10
Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8
Brandon-Evansville def. Hancock, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 16-14
Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Delano def. Breck, 3-1
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. East Grand Forks, 25-11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18
Dover-Eyota def. Winona Cotter, 26-24, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18
Edgerton def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 3-0
Edina def. Lakeville South, 27-25, 25-16, 14-25, 25-23
Hawley def. Perham, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Hayfield def. Triton, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18
Henning def. Battle Lake, 25-8, 25-10, 25-15
Hermantown def. Carlton, 25-10, 25-9, 17-25, 25-16
Hill-Murray def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16
International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-19, 25-13, 28-26
Jackson County Central def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13
Kimball def. Kasson-Mantorville, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8
La Crescent def. Rochester Lourdes, 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11
Mayer-Lutheran def. Big Lake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21
Medford def. Maple River, 25-6, 25-14, 25-19
Mesabi East def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 3-2
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Madelia, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Murray County Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian
New Ulm def. Waseca, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-13
New York Mills def. Parkers Prairie, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22
North St. Paul def. Two Rivers, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23
North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14
Nova Classical Academy def. United Christian, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Park Christian def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20
Paynesville def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Pequot Lakes def. Pillager, 25-6, 25-13, 25-8
Prairie Seeds Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12
Randolph def. Southland, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Simley def. Visitation, 25-13, 25-8, 25-14
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Sleepy Eye def. St. Clair, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
South St. Paul def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-12
Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21
St. Louis Park def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-13
St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Washington, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17
St. Peter def. Tri-City United, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Stephen-Argyle def. Red Lake Falls, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
Trinity def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-12, 25-10
Twin Cities Academy def. Liberty Classical, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20
Warroad def. Bagley, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12
Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
West Lutheran def. Minneapolis Henry, 20-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-5
Windom def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
