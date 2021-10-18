PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21

BOLD def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-18, 25-14, 25-10

Barnum def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16

Bloomington Kennedy def. Hastings, 20-25, 15-25, 25-9, 25-16, 15-13

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Renville County West, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21

Climax def. Crookston, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11

Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-9, 25-13

Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-8

East Central def. McGregor, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 25-11, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19

Ely def. Cook County, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16

Eveleth-Gilbert def. Two Harbors, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15

Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Fosston def. Thief River Falls, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21

Greenway def. Virginia, 25-6, 25-10, 25-18

Hawley def. Ada-Borup, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15

Henning def. Parkers Prairie, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9

Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20

Kasson-Mantorville def. Owatonna, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9

Kelliher/Northome def. Indus, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 30-28

LILA def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21

Lake City def. Red Wing, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Lake of the Woods def. Kittson County Central, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19

Liberty Classical def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-8

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Northland, 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-11

Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-9, 25-8

Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16

Minneota def. MACCRAY, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

Mounds Park Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10

NCEUH def. Rothsay, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13

Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7

Osakis def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-12, 28-26

Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Red Lake Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20

St. James Area def. Waseca, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Staples-Motley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Windom def. Springfield, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you