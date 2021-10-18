PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21
BOLD def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-18, 25-14, 25-10
Barnum def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16
Bloomington Kennedy def. Hastings, 20-25, 15-25, 25-9, 25-16, 15-13
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Renville County West, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21
Climax def. Crookston, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-9, 25-13
Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-8, 25-17, 25-8
East Central def. McGregor, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 25-11, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19
Ely def. Cook County, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Two Harbors, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15
Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Fosston def. Thief River Falls, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
Greenway def. Virginia, 25-6, 25-10, 25-18
Hawley def. Ada-Borup, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15
Henning def. Parkers Prairie, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9
Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
Kasson-Mantorville def. Owatonna, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9
Kelliher/Northome def. Indus, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 30-28
LILA def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21
Lake City def. Red Wing, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
Lake of the Woods def. Kittson County Central, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19
Liberty Classical def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-8
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Northland, 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-11
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-9, 25-8
Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
Minneota def. MACCRAY, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23
Mounds Park Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10
NCEUH def. Rothsay, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13
Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7
Osakis def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-12, 28-26
Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8
Red Lake Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Spring Grove def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20
St. James Area def. Waseca, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Staples-Motley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Windom def. Springfield, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com