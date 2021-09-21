PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10

Fairbury def. Beatrice, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Winside def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-7, 25-15

Malcolm Triangular=

Malcolm def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18

York def. Malcolm, 25-23, 25-11

York def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-14

Maywood-Hayes center Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-21

Consolation=

South Platte def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-23

First Round=

Arthur County def. South Platte, 25-23, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you