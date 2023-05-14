All Times EDT

Sunday, May 14

MLB

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NHL

Western Conference

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you