All Times EST
Monday, July 24
MLB
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
At Wellington, New Zealand
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m.
At Hamilton, New Zealand
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.
At Melbourne, Australia
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m.
At Brisbane, Australia
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.