All Times EDT
Monday, Sept. 4
MLB
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 9 Clemson vs. Duke, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.