All Times EDT
Monday, May 8
MLB
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Western Conference
Vegas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
