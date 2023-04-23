All Times EDT

Monday, April 24.

MLB

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Vegas at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you