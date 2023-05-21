All Times EDT
Monday, May 22.
MLB
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Western Conference
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m.
