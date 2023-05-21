All Times EDT

Monday, May 22.

MLB

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Western Conference

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you