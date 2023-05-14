All Times EDT
Sunday, May 14
MLB
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NHL
Western Conference
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
