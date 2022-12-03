Monmouth Hawks (0-8) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 1-0 MAAC)
Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth heads into the matchup with Manhattan as losers of eight straight games.
The Jaspers have gone 2-0 at home. Manhattan has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Hawks have gone 0-6 away from home. Monmouth gives up 83.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Roberts is scoring 14.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.0% for Manhattan.
Myles Foster is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.9 points and two steals for Monmouth.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
