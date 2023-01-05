Stony Brook Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-13, 0-1 CAA)
West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -1.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to end its five-game home skid with a victory over Stony Brook.
The Hawks have gone 0-5 in home games. Monmouth has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Seawolves are 1-0 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.
Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
