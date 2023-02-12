North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-15, 7-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-21, 4-9 CAA)
West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Myles Foster and the Monmouth Hawks host Kam Woods and the North Carolina A&T Aggies in CAA play.
The Hawks have gone 2-9 at home. Monmouth has a 1-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Aggies are 7-7 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is 6-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
Woods is shooting 38.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.