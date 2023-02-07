Monmouth Hawks (4-20, 3-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-16, 4-7 CAA)
Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Stony Brook.
The Seawolves are 5-5 on their home court. Stony Brook is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.
The Hawks have gone 3-8 against CAA opponents. Monmouth gives up 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
Jack Collins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Myles Foster is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Monmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Hawks: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
