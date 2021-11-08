Dickinson State vs. Montana (0-0)
Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies are set to battle the Blue Hawks of NAIA member Dickinson State. Montana went 15-13 last year.
A YEAR AGO: Montana earned the 78-51 win over Dickinson State when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Grizzlies scored 60.5 points per matchup across those four contests.
