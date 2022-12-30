Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky)
Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.
The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.
The Vandals are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.
The Grizzlies and Vandals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.1 points. Bannan is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Montana.
Isaac Jones is averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant'e Moffitt is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Vandals: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
