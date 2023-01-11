Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky)
Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Darius Brown II scored 22 points in Montana State's 69-54 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
The Bobcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Montana State scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.
The Bengals are 3-0 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks eighth in the Big Sky shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.
The Bobcats and Bengals square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 5.9 points. Raequan Battle is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.
Brock Mackenzie is averaging 14.1 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Bengals: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
