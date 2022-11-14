Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at Oregon Ducks (1-1)
Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the No. 21 Oregon Ducks after Raequan Battle scored 24 points in Montana State's 70-57 win against the Long Beach State Beach.
Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks shot 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
Montana State went 27-8 overall last season while going 9-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
