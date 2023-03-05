Idaho State Bengals (11-20, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (16-13, 10-7 Big Sky)
Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies take on the Idaho State Bengals in the Big Sky Tournament.
The Grizzlies' record in Big Sky games is 10-7, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference play. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Josh Bannan averaging 8.0.
The Bengals are 8-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16 points. Bannan is shooting 51.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana.
Brock Mackenzie is averaging 12.9 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
