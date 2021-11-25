Montreal Canadiens (5-14-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic)
Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -110, Canadiens -110; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal travels to Buffalo looking to break its six-game road losing streak.
The Sabres are 2-3-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has scored 53 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Tage Thompson leads the team with eight.
The Canadiens are 2-3-1 against opponents in the Atlantic. Montreal averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brendan Gallagher leads the team serving 24 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Buffalo won 5-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson leads the Sabres with eight goals and has 13 points. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 15 points, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.
Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).
Canadiens: Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).
