Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic)
Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +103, Hurricanes -123; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal looks to break its four-game skid when the Canadiens play Carolina.
Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 13-11-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season while averaging 2.8 per game.
Carolina went 36-12-8 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 16-9-3 on the road. Goalies for the Hurricanes recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .915 save percentage.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Evans: day to day (undisclosed).
Hurricanes: None listed.
