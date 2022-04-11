Winnipeg Jets (34-28-11, sixth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-41-11, eighth in the Atlantic)
Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +124, Jets -146; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal and Winnipeg square off in an out-of-conference matchup.
The Canadiens are 10-20-4 on their home ice. Montreal averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 70 total minutes.
The Jets are 15-13-8 on the road. Winnipeg averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 100 total minutes.
In their last meeting on March 1, Winnipeg won 8-4. Mark Scheifele scored two goals for the Jets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 35 assists and has 54 points this season. Cole Caufield has five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-14 in 53 games this season. Scheifele has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).
Jets: Blake Wheeler: day to day (upper body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
