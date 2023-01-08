Seattle Kraken (22-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-21-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Seattle Kraken after Joel Armia's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 5-4 win.
Montreal is 16-21-3 overall and 8-10-0 at home. The Canadiens rank third in NHL play with 183 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).
Seattle is 22-12-4 overall and 12-4-2 in road games. The Kraken have gone 22-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.
The teams match up Monday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 4-2. Armia scored two goals in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has five goals over the last 10 games.
Andre Burakovsky has scored 11 goals with 21 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.
Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).
Kraken: Carson Soucy: day to day (head), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
