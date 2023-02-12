Edmonton Oilers (30-18-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-27-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -256, Canadiens +210; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens beat the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime.
Montreal is 12-14-1 at home and 21-27-4 overall. The Canadiens have an 11-3-4 record in games decided by one goal.
Edmonton is 30-18-5 overall and 17-7-2 in road games. The Oilers have given up 167 goals while scoring 199 for a +32 scoring differential.
Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the previous meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Mike Hoffman has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.
Connor McDavid has 42 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
Oilers: 8-0-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).
Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
