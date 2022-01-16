Montreal Canadiens (7-24-5, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (8-24-4, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hits the road against Arizona looking to stop its eight-game road skid.
The Coyotes are 4-13-1 at home. Arizona serves 13.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 76 total minutes.
The Canadiens are 2-14-4 on the road. Montreal is last in the league averaging 3.6 assists per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with 12 total assists.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Janis Moser leads the Coyotes with a plus-three in nine games this season. Phil Kessel has nine assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Jonathan Drouin has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: out (upper body), Anton Stralman: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body).
Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Alex Belzile: out (health protocols), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Jake Allen: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.