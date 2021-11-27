Montreal Canadiens (5-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-4, fourth in the Metropolitan)
Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -200, Canadiens +165; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hits the road against Pittsburgh looking to end its seven-game road slide.
The Penguins are 7-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 58 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with eight.
The Canadiens are 2-10-1 in conference games. Montreal is 28th in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Pittsburgh won 6-0. Teddy Blueger scored two goals for the Penguins.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 16 games this season. Guentzel has five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
Nicholas Suzuki has 15 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 11 assists for the Canadiens. Jake Evans has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.
Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.
INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.
Canadiens: Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.