Montreal Canadiens (11-10-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-10-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens hit the road against the Edmonton Oilers looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.
Edmonton has a 13-10-0 record overall and a 6-6-0 record on its home ice. The Oilers have a 13-4-0 record when scoring at least three goals.
Montreal has a 6-4-1 record on the road and an 11-10-1 record overall. The Canadiens have given up 77 goals while scoring 62 for a -15 scoring differential.
The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Canadiens won 5-2 in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals with five assists over the last 10 games.
Nicholas Suzuki has 12 goals and 12 assists for the Canadiens. Sean Monahan has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.
Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).
Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
