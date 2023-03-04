Duquesne Dukes (20-10, 10-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (23-7, 11-6 A-10)
New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -1; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Khalid Moore scored 21 points in Fordham's 64-58 overtime loss to the George Mason Patriots.
The Rams have gone 17-2 at home. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.4.
The Dukes have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Moore is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Fordham.
Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Rodney Gunn Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.
Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.