INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Moore II didn’t offer many details about his contract dispute with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.
But the Pro Bowl cornerback made it clear his feelings about his football home haven’t significantly changed.
“Just trying to take it day-by-day,” Moore said of his position on the dispute. “That’s a good question (about whether his stance has changed), but we all know there’s a business side to it. You guys already know how I feel about this city, this team, this community.”
Moore was in attendance for the second practice of a three-day mandatory mini-camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but he was held out of on-field work. The 26-year-old apparently suffered a minor injury during individual work Tuesday and has been sidelined as a precaution.
It remains to be seen whether Moore will report with the team to training camp next month as he waits for an adjustment on his contract. There are two seasons remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2019, and he’s slated to make $6.75 million this year and $7.545 million in 2023.
Though he declined to get into specifics of the disagreement, Moore bristled at his label as a “slot” cornerback. He played an extremely important position in former coordinator Matt Eberflus’ defense and was asked to blitz and support the run defense in addition to his coverage duties.
Moore’s ability to excel in multiple areas prompted general manager Chris Ballard to reward him with the early extension just two years after he was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots.
Moore mentioned there comes a time in every player’s career when he comes to grips with his perceived value, but his main goal is just to continue playing football.
“I won’t go into comparisons or anything,” Moore said when asked if he feels he’s being valued properly. “All that stuff’ll handle itself. But, as far as my play, I don’t like the whole nickel/slot corner thing. I’m a corner at the end of the day. You guys watch the same games that we play, so I’ll leave it at that.”
Getting Moore back on the field is a priority for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
There will be tweaks and adjustments from the scheme Eberflus ran for the past four years, but Bradley is determined to make the most of his players’ skillsets.
With Moore, that means allowing him to be the same versatile defensive back that has recorded eight of his 14 career interceptions over the past two seasons and earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2021.
“We like Kenny, what we’ve seen of him now in meetings and stuff like that,” Bradley said. “So (he’s a) very sharp, very athletic nickel. To have that skillset – he can play the run, he can blitz, good in man coverage, zone coverage – so to have a player like that and those capabilities is always an added bonus, especially at the nickel spot.”
Bradley’s seen the position undergo a great evolution during his time in the NFL.
It varies by team, but today’s slot corners can be asked to play like an extra safety in zone coverage and then switch to press coverage in man. They’ll even be brought into the box at times to aid in the run fit and must be able to seamlessly transition between those roles from one snap to the next.
Bradley went way back into his memory bank to find a player who performed that juggling act at peak efficiency.
“I remember many years ago in 2006-07, we had Ronde Barber when I was at Tampa (Bay),” Bradley said. “We asked a lot of him. He played corner, and then he came inside and played nickel and did all those things. … You see a lot of the same skillset in Kenny.”
Barber finished his 16-year career in 2012 with 47 interceptions, 28 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He was a three-time All-Pro and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.
So that’s high praise and a solid indication of the high esteem with which the Colts hold Moore.
New teammate Stephon Gilmore – the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year – saw Moore’s potential early. The two were together briefly with New England in 2017 – Gilmore as a lauded free-agent addition from the Buffalo Bills and Moore as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State.
“He was making plays as an undrafted guy, and I knew wherever he ended up he was going to be a great player because he did it in practice,” Gilmore said. “I’m not surprised on the career he’s having and going to continue to have. I’m happy I’m on a team with him again, to learn from him and me teach him some things, too, so we can be good on Sundays.”
The latter remains Moore’s primary interest.
He’ll allow his agent to handle negotiations with the team and treat the summer leading up to training camp the way he has every other year.
Ideally, he’ll take the field with his teammates in September and help Indianapolis live up to its high expectations.
He’s seen plenty of growth on the roster since the devastating loss to end the season at Jacksonville in January.
“With the pieces that they put in the building on defense, on offense,” Moore said, “I feel like we’ll be able to get over the hump.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.