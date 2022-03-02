Memphis Grizzlies (43-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (37-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Boston Celtics after Ja Morant scored 52 points in the Grizzlies' 118-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Celtics are 21-11 on their home court. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 5.4.
The Grizzlies are 22-10 on the road. Memphis is second in the NBA scoring 113.9 points per game while shooting 45.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 25.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.7 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points per game.
Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 123.5 points, 54.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.
Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (ankle), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.