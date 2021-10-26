Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1-2, ninth in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Portland Trail Blazers after Ja Morant scored 40 points in the Grizzlies' 121-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Portland finished 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference play last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 47.1 from 3-point range.
Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: out (left petellar), Tony Snell: out (right foot).
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.