Orlando Magic (16-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (43-21, third in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -15.5
BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Orlando. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.
The Grizzlies have gone 21-10 in home games. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.3.
The Magic have gone 9-26 away from home. Orlando has a 10-30 record against teams above .500.
The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Magic 135-115 in their last matchup on Feb. 5. Morant led the Grizzlies with 33 points, and Cole Anthony led the Magic with 22 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 54.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.
Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).
Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out (injury management), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.