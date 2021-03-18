More students head back to class

More students are expected to be in classrooms full-time in the coming weeks.
Last week, when more kindergarten and first graders were brought back for four days of in-person class “there was such thrill and excitement," Superintendent Claudia Bach said. "I couldn’t tell who was more excited, the students or teachers. And more teachers said they wanted their students back and to be in their classes.”
The state has mandated elementary schoolers be in classrooms 5-days a week starting April 5, and middle schoolers will follow on April 28. Andover schools are working to comply.
The School Committee is likely to approve plans this week at its meeting, along with a plan to allow eighth graders to take the bus. All remote students can stay remote through the end of the year, but parents will be able to apply to have those children come back for full-time classes, which will be approved depending on space, Bach said.
The majority of students are in classrooms two days a week in-person, creating two different cohorts. Students in each of those cohorts then attend class virtually three days a week, keeping the spread of germs to a minimum.
Kindergarten and first graders have been brought back 4 days a week, still learning remotely on Wednesdays, because of teacher development and other scheduling issues. They, along with all other elementary students, will be back five days a week on April 5.
The decision to bring back students coincides with the district loosening its distancing requirement, decreasing the space between desks to 3 feet from 6 feet in kindergarten and first-grade classrooms, to be able to accommodate both cohorts of students at the same time. The state allows for 3-foot spacing in schools when everyone is masked.
The biggest hurdles for getting students back into class full-time has been finding space for students to eat lunch and to sit on busses.
Elementary principals are currently working on the lunch plans, and will have more details at Thursday's meeting, they said in an email to the Andover Townsman.
Busing is now made easier because state guidelines were relaxed to allow students to to sit side-by-side on the bus when masked.
“We have 38 buses, and our bus people tell us we can accommodate the students whose parents want to put them on the bus, including the eighth grade,” Bach said.
While high schoolers are not being required by the state to return five days a week, Andover administrators are still working to find a solution, Bach said.
"It is our biggest logistical issue because 70 out of 88 classrooms are undersized," Bach said. "But we have a principal who is exploring every avenue to get more students back.”
The school's classrooms don't conform to current requirements, and were built on the smaller side to save money in the 1960s, Bach said. It's a lesson district officials are learning from as they move forward with school renovation projects, including at West Elementary, which voters will decide on later this year, she said.
Andover High School is expected to be the next renovation project, she said.
“I know that parents have been overall very very happy with kindergarten and first grade, and I’m hopeful we will have that success with all the grades," Bach said.