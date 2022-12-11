East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-5) at Morehead State Eagles (4-5)
Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -1.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Morehead State and East Tennessee State take the court.
The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Morehead State is the leader in the OVC with 17.3 fast break points.
The Buccaneers are 0-2 in road games. East Tennessee State ranks fourth in the SoCon giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Gross is shooting 63.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Mark Freeman is averaging 12.4 points for Morehead State.
Deanthony Tipler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for East Tennessee State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
